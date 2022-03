The Edmonton Oilers’ need for a new goaltender is the worst kept secret in the NHL, and there have been trade rumours circulating for months. With the trade deadline drawing near, the Oilers are hoping to land a big name that can provide consistency between the pipes. However, because every other team knows the Oilers are in desperate need of a goaltender, they don’t have leverage, and will certainly have to pay a premium.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO