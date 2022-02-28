Pinstripe Alley’s Top 10 Yankees Prospects of 2022

Derek Jeter is out in South Beach after serving as CEO of the Miami Marlins for the past five seasons. The announcement that Jeter would be stepping down from his role came on Monday and was a big surprise to most around the league. According to The NY Post’s Joel Sherman, one of the main reasons Jeter decided to part ways with the organization was due to a disconnect in regards to how much money would be available to spend on the roster this offseason.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO