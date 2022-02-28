After Hours Cinema

After a two-year hiatus, the “Student Filmmaker’s Showcase” is back on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata at 7 p.m. in the Van Duzer Theatre on March 3. Film Professor Ann Alter says, “Filmmakers create cinematic stories to share them with others. Seeing one’s film with an audience is what it’s all about. Films are meant to be seen together, in a dark theater with a community of people who laugh, cry, gasp, shout out loud and react to the films with a range of emotions.”
“Flesh to Spirit: Materiality and Abstraction in Black Experimental Film,” a program of 12 short films screening at the Block Cinema at Northwestern’s Block Museum of Art on Friday, March 4, at 7 PM, engages what it means to be a Black body—a joyful body, an oppressed body, an exploited body, a body once bought and sold as goods, a body that’s so much more than its corporeal form—in ways both nimbly tactile and equivocally abstruse as only art can be, specifically vis-à-vis experimental film and video.
Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
Click here to read the full article. During a virtual celebration on Saturday, the Society of Camera Operators (SOC) announced winners for the 2022 camera operator of the year awards in film and television categories.
The recipients for camera operator of the year in film are Mitch Dubin and “B” camera operator John “Buzz” Moyer for “West Side Story.” Manolo Rojas and “B” camera operator Pauline Edwards earned the camera operator of the year in television award — for their work in the “Snowfall” episode “Betrayal” (S4 E8).
This year’s SOC Awards Celebration marked the first time that the SOC expanded nominations...
Click here to read the full article.
For everyone upset about the Oscars presenting a number of the craft awards to a less-than-packed house before the live broadcast, while the nominees and presenters are still walking the red carpet, the 26th Art Directors Guild Awards is a palate cleanser. The event, held tonight at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, will have plenty of acting stars presenting the honors to the A-List winners list of production designers nominated this year.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Alexandra Daddario, Kevin Costner, Jeffrey Wright, Catherine O’Hara, Marcia Gay Harden, and Wendi McLendon-Covey will be presenting, with Yvette Nicole...
Sheryl Lee Ralph's years of stage experience — including a role in the iconic musical Dreamgirls that earned her Tony and Drama Desk nods — weren't enough for one casting director when she made the jump from Broadway to Hollywood earlier in her career. "When I left Broadway,...
Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
Here we are again with yet another piece of eye candy tugging on Kanye West’s hip. Chaney Jones is a supermodel who has been spotted with the Donda rapper since last month, around the same time the rapper was being spotted with his other boo, Julia Fox. But, who is Chaney Jones? What do we know about her?
After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, Deacon runs to the rescue, Sheila — unsurprisingly — just can’t help herself from sharing her triumph over Brooke with someone, and Grace causes chaos as she interferes in Paris’ love life. Will the truth come out about her extracurricular activities with Carter? Read on to find out what will go down and to discover which couple will share a heart-wrenching moment!
Trina is about to get another new look! Sydney Mikayla is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL where she has been playing Trina Robinson since February 2019. Although she began attending UCLA in the fall of 2021, the actress had previously said that the soap was supportive of working with her school schedule.
That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
Comments / 0