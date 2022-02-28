ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

A Snapdragon in a ThinkPad: Lenovo unveils the X13s

By Richard Speed
theregister.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMWC Vendors are rolling out their latest hardware at Mobile World Congress and among them is Lenovo, with its first Snapdragon ThinkPad. The ThinkPad X13s is built on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform, and will give those with deep enough pockets a silent (the design is fanless) always-on, always-connected...

www.theregister.com

