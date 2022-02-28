ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Govt suggests Brits should hand passports to social media companies

By Gareth Corfield
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British government has suggested its citizens should hand their passports over to Facebook as a condition for using the service. The country's forthcoming Online Safety Bill will require citizens to hand over even more personal data to largely foreign-headquartered social media platforms, government minister Nadine Dorries has declared....

