On the frigid morning of Feb. 28, light streamed through the many windows of Arlington High School's two new wings as a small crowd gathered inside the building's lobby. Town officials, community members, state leaders and more had been welcomed to mark the official opening of the Performing Arts and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) wings. Students, just returning from vacation and getting their first taste of the new building, streamed through the front doors as their peers in the AHS Honors Orchestra played for the crowd.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO