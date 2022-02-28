Soapbox Standup: February 28

This may seem like a fairy book story. I mean take a look at what we have here, a big-time celebrity and a world-class model, both natives of North Dakota, head-over-heels in love. Some may search their whole life and never find true love, traveling across the United States, or having picked and moved to a different state, working and adjusting to a new city, only in the movies do we seem to find such bliss. Until now. Minot's very own Josh Duhamel, and from Fargo, we have Audra Mari. Two picture-perfect people about to wed and have a life many of us can only dream of.

