Check out THE FACE’s Drain Gang zine

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrain Gang is the collective that counts Bladee, Ecco2k, Thaiboy Digital and producer Whitearmor as its members. Having founded the group in Stockholm a decade ago, in recent years they’ve hit their stride....

theface.com

Deadline

Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, the singer for grunge pioneers Screaming Trees and frequent vocalist for the Josh Homme-founded rock band Queens of the Stone Age, died today at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57. His death was announced on his official Twitter page. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement reads. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time.” Beginning in 1984,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Kerrang

Mark Lanegan has died aged 57

Mark Lanegan, former frontman with Seattle legends Screaming Trees, QOTSA collaborator and celebrated solo artist, has died, aged 57. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," read a statement announcing his passing on Twitter. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy."
SEATTLE, WA
#Zine#Thaiboy Digital#Drain Gang#Face Mix
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

Check Out Reese Witherspoon’s Airy Blue-Gray Kitchen Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When she’s not posting about her favorite books or taking part in the latest TikTok trend, Reese Witherspoon loves to show off her gorgeous home on Instagram. Earlier this month in a snap toasting to the end of dry January with her twin daughter, Ava Phillippe, the pair posed in Witherspoon’s bright and airy kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
Variety

12 of Mark Lanegan’s Brightest Dark Musical Moments, With Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age, Kurt Cobain and More

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan’s nickname — “Dark Mark” — was no accident. As evidenced by the music and especially the autobiography of the Washington-born singer — who died Tuesday at the age of 57 after long battles with substance abuse, kidney disease and recently Covid-19 — were as darkly uplifting as they were distinctive. Anchored by his forceful baritone, his best songs depicted scenes of “decadence, depravity, anything, everything,” as he wrote in his 2020 autobiography, “Sing Backwards and Weep.” Despite his forbidding demeanor, after rising to prominence with the Screaming Trees in the late 1980s, Lanegan...
MUSIC
NME

Tool lower price of deluxe ‘Fear Inoculum’ vinyl following fan backlash

Tool have lowered the price of their controversial ‘Fear Inoculum’ box set after fans protested the $810 (£600) price tag. As announced earlier this week, the album will only be available to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their tour. For $810, the collection includes five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other. The sets have also been autographed.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Massive 50-disc Al Stewart box set to be released

A career-encompassing 50-disc box set celebrating the career of Al Stewart is to be released through Madfish Records on June 3. You can watch a trailer video for the new set below. The Admiralty Lights: Complete Studio, Live and Rare 1964 - 2009 features every Al Stewart studio release, from...
MUSIC
Durango Herald

Check out what’s playing in Durango movie theaters

102 E. Fifth St., Durango, 247-8133, www.allentheatresinc.com. Sixty-five-year-old Joe Amable-Amo is struggling with his faith as his 3-year-old granddaughter and her father have just died. The former amateur golf champion is besieged by encroaching old age, working as a bank executive, gearing up for retirement, deep concern for his wife’s unanswered needs, his humanitarian daughter’s survival and a potentially lethal loss of faith. But, suddenly, in his office one afternoon, something supernatural happens ... he is contacted by God. What does God Almighty have in mind for Joe? God has chosen Joe to deliver a message to the world; it’s this: The seemingly impossible is possible. God tells Joe he is going to play in the World Entire Golf Tournament, and if he can renew his faith powerfully enough, he will win. First and foremost, God wants Joe to meet his guide, his personal angel on earth. An incredibly quirky man named Herb. He drives a motorcycle and he makes golf clubs. He promises Joe that he will help him regain the ability of his youth. If Joe will trust, Herb, God and himself. Rated PG.
DURANGO, CO
NME

Courtney Love remembers Mark Lanegan: “Safe travels Lanegan”

Courtney Love has remembered Mark Lanegan in a new post on social media. The grunge icon passed away at his home in Killarney, Ireland on Tuesday morning (February 22), age 57. Paying tribute on social media, Love posted of picture of the pair together along with the caption: “Safe travels...
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Rush Preview ‘Moving Pictures’ Reissue With Live ‘Vital Signs’

Rush previewed their Moving Pictures reissue with a lean live version of "Vital Signs," the closing track from that 1981 prog-rock classic. The performance highlights the Live in YYZ 1981 recording, captured March 25, 1981, at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens. The presentation here is only slightly scrappier than the album version: Geddy Lee's melodic bass weaves between Alex Lifeson's choppy ska guitar riff and Neil Peart's drum fireworks, including some metronomic hi-hat work.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Rare First Recording With Dave Mustaine to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Click here to read the full article. Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22. The reissue will feature the release’s original track list, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” both of which were omitted from later pressings. The version of Metallica’s “Hit the Lights” on the comp comes from the second pressing of Metal Massacre, and it features a...
ROCK MUSIC
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN

