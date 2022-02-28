Check out THE FACE’s Drain Gang zine

102 E. Fifth St., Durango, 247-8133, www.allentheatresinc.com. Sixty-five-year-old Joe Amable-Amo is struggling with his faith as his 3-year-old granddaughter and her father have just died. The former amateur golf champion is besieged by encroaching old age, working as a bank executive, gearing up for retirement, deep concern for his wife’s unanswered needs, his humanitarian daughter’s survival and a potentially lethal loss of faith. But, suddenly, in his office one afternoon, something supernatural happens ... he is contacted by God. What does God Almighty have in mind for Joe? God has chosen Joe to deliver a message to the world; it’s this: The seemingly impossible is possible. God tells Joe he is going to play in the World Entire Golf Tournament, and if he can renew his faith powerfully enough, he will win. First and foremost, God wants Joe to meet his guide, his personal angel on earth. An incredibly quirky man named Herb. He drives a motorcycle and he makes golf clubs. He promises Joe that he will help him regain the ability of his youth. If Joe will trust, Herb, God and himself. Rated PG.

DURANGO, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO