Music Monday: The Cody Templeton Band

A quarter of a century of music-making is under this trio's belt. Their catalog includes memorable albums like "All the Pain Money Can Buy", "The Harsh Light of Day", and most recently "The Help Machine", and of course, the megahit single, "The Way." You can catch Fastball live this Friday, March 4th at Haute Spot with opener Nuevo. But for now, Grammy-nominated band Fastball is here on our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday stage with a Lightstream TV performance of their song "Fire Escape."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO