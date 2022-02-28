ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Single-cell gene fusion detection by scFusion

By Zijie Jin
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene fusions can play important roles in tumor initiation and progression. While fusion detection so far has been from bulk samples, full-length single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) offers the possibility of detecting gene fusions at the single-cell level. However, scRNA-seq data have a high noise level and contain various technical artifacts that...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Aberrant DNA methylation impacts HOX genes expression in bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells of myelodysplastic syndromes and de novo acute myeloid leukemia

DNA methylation, a major biological process regulating the transcription, contributes to the pathophysiology of hematologic malignancies, and hypomethylating agents are commonly used to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemias (AML). In these diseases, bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) play a key supportive role through the production of various signals and interactions. The DNA methylation status of MSCs, likely to reflect their functionality, might be relevant to understand their contribution to the pathophysiology of these diseases. Consequently, the aim of our study was to analyze the modifications of DNA methylation profiles of MSCs induced by MDS or AML. MSCs from MDS/AML patients were characterized via 5-methylcytosine quantification, gene expression profiles of key regulators of DNA methylation, identification of differentially methylated regions (DMRs) by methylome array, and quantification of DMR-coupled genes expression. MDS and AML-MSCs displayed global hypomethylation and under-expression of DNMT1 and UHRF1. Methylome analysis revealed aberrant methylation profiles in all MDS and in a subgroup of AML-MSCs. This aberrant methylation was preferentially found in the sequence of homeobox genes, especially from the HOX family (HOXA1, HOXA4, HOXA5, HOXA9, HOXA10, HOXA11, HOXB5, HOXC4, and HOXC6), and impacted on their expression. These results highlight modifications of DNA methylation in MDS/AML-MSCs, both at global and focal levels dysregulating the expression of HOX genes well known for their involvement in leukemogenesis. Such DNA methylation in MSCs could be the consequence of the malignant disease or could participate in its development through defective functionality or exosomal transfer of HOX transcription factors from MSCs to hematopoietic cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell, single-organoid phenotypic landscapes

A droplet microfluidic system enables deterministic capture and subsequent sequencing and analysis of single-cell transcriptomes from organoids and other small, individual tissue samples. Biological organization emerges in multicellular systems through the push-and-pull interactions of each individual cell. There are enumerable scenarios in biological and biomedical research where one would want...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
#Fusion#Data Science#Gene Expression Profiling#Tcr#Bcr Abl15#Alk Fusions6#Trk
Nature.com

Deep learning shapes single-cell data analysis

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Deep learning has tremendous potential in single-cell data analyses, but numerous challenges and possible new developments remain to be explored. In this commentary, we consider the progress, limitations, best practices and outlook of adapting deep learning methods for analysing single-cell data. Single-cell...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Peer reviewers' dilemmas: a qualitative exploration of decisional conflict in the evaluation of grant applications in the medical humanities and social sciences

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Independent evaluations of grant applications by subject experts are an important part of the peer-review system. However, little is known about the real-time experiences of peer reviewers or experts who perform reviews of a grant application independently. This study sought to gain insight into this stage of the grant evaluation process by observing how experts conduct an independent review in near real time. Using the think aloud approach and Critical Decision Method of interviewing, in-depth interviews were conducted with 16 peer reviewers from a range of roles and disciplines within the medical humanities and social sciences. Participants were asked to think aloud while reviewing applications to different grant schemes from a single prestigious funder. The analysis shows reviewers encountered five dilemmas during the evaluation process. These dilemmas were related to whether or not one should (1) accept an invitation to review, (2) rely exclusively on the information presented in the application, (3) pay attention to institutional prestige, (4) offer comments about aspects that are not directly related to academics' area of expertise, and (5) to take risks and overlook shortcomings rather than err on the side of caution. In order to decide on the appropriate course of action, reviewers often engaged in a series of deliberations and trade-offs-varying in length and complexity. However, their interpretation of what was 'right' was influenced by their values, preferences and experiences, but also by relevant norms and their understanding of the funder's guidelines and priorities. As a result, the way reviewers approached the identified dilemmas was idiosyncratic and sometimes diametrically opposed to other reviewers' views, which could lead to variation in peer-review outcomes. The dilemmas we have uncovered suggest that peer reviewers engage in thoughtful considerations during the peer-review process. We should, therefore, be wary of reducing the absence of consensus as resulting from biased, instinctive thinking. Rather, these findings highlight the diversity of values, priorities and habits and ways of working each reviewer brings to the fore when reviewing the applicants and their project proposals and call for further reflection on, and study of, this "invisible work" to better understand and continue to improve the peer-reviewing process.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Occurrence of plasmid"‘mediated quinolone resistance genes in Pseudomonas aeruginosa strains isolated from clinical specimens in southwest Iran: a multicentral study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06128-4, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 3 for Aram Asareh Zadegan Dezfuli was incorrectly labelled as a present address. The correct affiliations are listed below. Infectious and Tropical Diseases Research Center, Health Research Institute, Ahvaz Jundishapur University...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insights into the molecular properties underlying antibacterial activity of prenylated (iso)flavonoids against MRSA

The Article contained an error in Table 2, where the "Equation" value was incorrect for "n4". The incorrect and correct value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Laboratory of Food Chemistry, Wageningen University & Research, Wageningen, The Netherlands. Sylvia Kalli,Â Carla Araya"‘CloutierÂ &Â Jean"‘Paul Vincken...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) organic molecules for efficient X-ray scintillation and imaging

In the version of this article initially published, the scale bars in Fig. 4, panels b, e and g, were sized incorrectly and are now replaced, while the Fig. 4e,g scale bars were mislabeled ("2 mm" and "5 mm" are changed to now read "5 mm" and "1 cm," respectively). The errors affected the presentation of the figure, but do not impact the conclusions in the paper. The changes have been made in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progress and prospects in magnetic topological materials

Magnetic topological materials represent a class of compounds with properties that are strongly influenced by the topology of their electronic wavefunctions coupled with the magnetic spin configuration. Such materials can support chiral electronic channels of perfect conduction, and can be used for an array of applications, from information storage and control to dissipationless spin and charge transport. Here we review the theoretical and experimental progress achieved in the field of magnetic topological materials, beginning with the theoretical prediction of the quantum anomalous Hall effect without Landau levels, and leading to the recent discoveries of magnetic Weyl semimetals and antiferromagnetic topological insulators. We outline recent theoretical progress that has resulted in the tabulation of, for the first time, all magnetic symmetry group representations and topology. We describe several experiments realizing Chern insulators, Weyl and Dirac magnetic semimetals, and an array of axionic and higher-order topological phases of matter, and we survey future perspectives.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Correction to: CHD1L prevents lipopolysaccharide-induced hepatocellular carcinomar cell death by activating hnRNP A2/B1-nmMYLK axis

The original version of this article, unfortunately, contained a mistake in the affiliations. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangliang Wang, Xiaofeng Zhang. Affiliated Cancer Hospital and Institute, Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China. Guangliang Wang,Â Xiaofeng Zhang,Â Zhiming Cao,Â Xiaogang Chen,Â Huiqin Cui,Â Ming Liu,Â Lei...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell profiling of human subventricular zone progenitors identifies SFRP1 as a target to re-activate progenitors

Following the decline of neurogenesis at birth, progenitors of the subventricular zone (SVZ) remain mostly in a quiescent state in the adult human brain. The mechanisms that regulate this quiescent state are still unclear. Here, we isolate CD271+ progenitors from the aged human SVZ for single-cell RNA sequencing analysis. Our transcriptome data reveal the identity of progenitors of the aged human SVZ as late oligodendrocyte progenitor cells. We identify the Wnt pathway antagonist SFRP1 as a possible signal that promotes quiescence of progenitors from the aged human SVZ. Administration of WAY-316606, a small molecule that inhibits SFRP1 function, stimulates activation of neural stem cells both in vitro and in vivo under homeostatic conditions. Our data unravel a possible mechanism through which progenitors of the adult human SVZ are maintained in a quiescent state and a potential target for stimulating progenitors to re-activate.
SCIENCE
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial variant enrichment from high-throughput single-cell RNA sequencing resolves clonal populations

The combination of single-cell transcriptomics with mitochondrial DNA variant detection can be used to establish lineage relationships in primary human cells, but current methods are not scalable to interrogate complex tissues. Here, we combine common 3"² single-cell RNA-sequencing protocols with mitochondrial transcriptome enrichment to increase coverage by more than 50-fold, enabling high-confidence mutation detection. The method successfully identifies skewed immune-cell expansions in primary human clonal hematopoiesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In the main texts of the article, Dr Patrick Benusiglio's name was spelled incorrectly. Department of Neuroscience, The University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill. Sheffield Clinical Genetics Department, Sheffield Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield, UK. Alisdair McNeill.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bispecific antibodies in oncology

Bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) are a diverse family of antibodies or antibody constructs that recognize two epitopes or antigens. Most bsAbs are bispecific T-cell-engagers (BiTEs), designed to redirect and/or activate CD3-expressing cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) against a specific tumour target on malignant cells. Other bsAb classes include therapies that target immune checkpoints, oncogenic signalling pathways and cytokines. Bifunctional fusion proteins are a subset of bsAbs that are typically devoid of an Fc region.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional buffering via cell-specific gene expression promotes tissue homeostasis and cancer robustness

Functional buffering that ensures biological robustness is critical for maintaining tissue homeostasis, organismal survival, and evolution of novelty. However, the mechanism underlying functional buffering, particularly in multicellular organisms, remains largely elusive. Here, we proposed that functional buffering can be mediated via expression of buffering genes in specific cells and tissues, by which we named Cell-specific Expression-BUffering (CEBU). We developed an inference index (C-score) for CEBU by computing C-scores across 684 human cell lines using genome-wide CRISPR screens and transcriptomic RNA-seq. We report that C-score-identified putative buffering gene pairs are enriched for members of the same duplicated gene family, pathway, and protein complex. Furthermore, CEBU is especially prevalent in tissues of low regenerative capacity (e.g., bone and neuronal tissues) and is weakest in highly regenerative blood cells, linking functional buffering to tissue regeneration. Clinically, the buffering capacity enabled by CEBU can help predict patient survival for multiple cancers. Our results suggest CEBU as a potential buffering mechanism contributing to tissue homeostasis and cancer robustness in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

Injection into and extraction from single fungal cells

The direct delivery of molecules and the sampling of endogenous compounds into and from living cells provide powerful means to modulate and study cellular functions. Intracellular injection and extraction remain challenging for fungal cells that possess a cell wall. The most common methods for intracellular delivery into fungi rely on the initial degradation of the cell wall to generate protoplasts, a step that represents a major bottleneck in terms of time, efficiency, standardization, and cell viability. Here, we show that fluidic force microscopy enables the injection of solutions and cytoplasmic fluid extraction into and out of individual fungal cells, including unicellular model yeasts and multicellular filamentous fungi. The approach is strain- and cargo-independent and opens new opportunities for manipulating and analyzing fungi. We also perturb individual hyphal compartments within intact mycelial networks to study the cellular response at the single cell level.
SCIENCE

