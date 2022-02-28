ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Indian Institute of Packaging acknowledges the Indian Packaging fraternity with the INDIASTAR and PACMACHINE Awards

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): The Indian Institute of Packaging organized the INDIASTAR and PACMACHINE Awards, the National Awards for packaging excellence. The official award distribution ceremony was held on 25 February 2022 at Hotel JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai. Around 300 members from the Industryallied sector, Award Winners,...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging Design#Packaging Machinery#Science And Technology#Ani Pnn#Hotel Jw Marriott Sahar#Emami Limited
Santa Clarita Radio

The Custom Packaging Trends Of 2022 – How The Packaging Will Change

Packaging design is crucial for every brand, and it wouldn’t be wrong to call it one of the best and high-strength marketing and sales tools for a business. Remember, well-designed and thought-out packaging can yield the results that even the right product can’t – do you see the importance here? This is because the well-designed packaging will deliver a captivating sales message to the customers who are already hungry for having new experiences related to the product.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY
Time Out Global

The best vacation packages to Thailand

With VTL flights to Thailand, these Test & Go packages make travelling from Singapore to Thailand a fuss-free breeze. Picture-perfect islands. Golden beaches with swaying palms. Temples and lush forests. Thailand has long been the go-to destination for those wanting a tropical break. With its recent announcement, Thailand is set forth to take the lead in fully reopening with less and less restrictions. Singaporeans can now enjoy quarantine-free stays, (Test & Go scheme is involved) when they visit the Land of Smiles. Those who wish to visit Thailand for its upcoming Songkran Festival on April 13-15 (if the situation permits), can take advantage of these hotels and resorts that offer Test & Go packages. These packages are inclusive of RT-PCR tests, airport transfers, breakfast, discounts for F&B and activities.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Brazil to end port costs in tax calculation to cheapen imports

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is planning to allow port costs to be excluded from tax calculations to lower the cost of imports, three Economy Ministry sources told Reuters, in a measure backed by the country's industry lobby. At the same time the government is mulling cutting the...
INDUSTRY
Universe Today

Germany’s Space Agency Cancels all its Projects With Russia. They Even Turned off an Instrument on a Russian Space Telescope

Germany is flexing its muscles. The German government recently announced a massive increase in military spending to counter Russian military action in Europe. The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has cancelled its bilateral cooperation with Russia following that move. It looks like the Spektr-RG space telescope, a joint mission between Russia and Germany, is the first casualty of the cancelled partnership.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy