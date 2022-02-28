ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number of Ukrainian refugees has exceeded 4 lakh; if the war doesn't stop, numbers can reach up to 7 million: Ukraine envoy to India

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Dr Igor Polikha on Monday said that the number of Ukrainian refugees has exceeded 4 lakh as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to evolve rapidly. Speaking at a press conference here in New Delhi, Polikha said," The number of...

