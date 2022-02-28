ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistan political party protests against power cuts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): Pakistan's political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has staged a protest against the hours-long electricity load shedding in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The workers and office-bearers of the party held the protest at...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

UNHRC: Pashtuns continue to protest in Geneva against rights violations in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 8 (ANI): Members of the civil rights movement, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) will hold protests outside the UN headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday to raise concerns over human rights violations being committed by the Pakistan Army. The Pashtun activists are also demanding the immediate release of PTM...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Government Of Pakistan#Bajaur District#Ani#Juif#The News International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
Reuters

Sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to 'global collapse' - Ifx cites Russian foreign ministry

March 7 (Reuters) - Sending foreign weapons to Ukraine will lead to a "global collapse," Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday. Another Russian agency, TASS, quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the West sending mercenaries and military equipment to Ukraine would cause a catastrophic development of the situation there.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy