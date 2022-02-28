ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it possible to listen to too much music each day?

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. I love listening to music. I love music so much I decided to study it in college. I'm earning a doctorate in music history,...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Listen to ICYTWAT’s “Tank Music”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ICYTWAT is a lover of low-frequencies. A majority of the songs on the Chicago rapper and producer’s recently released Siddhi album stay deep inside the zone of bass where everything sounds cavernous, mildewy, and narcotic. “Tank Music” is no exception to this rule. The bass barrels through speakers like the titular vehicle, leaving nothing but burst eardrums and noise complaints in its wake. The lyrics are drill at its most elemental–women treat him well, his friends and enemies lie, and money rules everything around him. It’s pretty basic stuff, but he does it with a singular panache. From the chorus (“Niggas be broke and ain’t telling it”) onwards, he goes off on those he considers less fortunate than he is, refusing to take the gas off the brakes. The people he denigrates aren’t just poor, they give off a “peasant scent.” It’s deeply questionable, endlessly quotable, and very listenable.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Let Aṣa’s Sweet Strength Make You a ‘Believer’

Aṣa — the Nigerian-French singer-songwriter whose award-winning, self-titled debut album arrived 15 years ago — has left a trail of popular contemporary successors in her wake. Much to those artists’ excitement, she built relationships with a handful of them after traveling from Paris to Lagos to ride out the pandemic in early 2020.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

12 Actors Who Are Also Musicians

When someone is good at two things, don’t you just want to shake your fists at them?. Well, in that case, get ready to do so at this list. Here we present some of the best two-way artists—those who can captivate us by acting on the small or silver screens (or both) and who can also carry a tune, play a six-string, or wow us with an original song or arrangement.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Nandi Bushell shred her way through Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’

Nandi Bushell has shared a guitar cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s 1967 track ‘Little Wing’ – you can watch it below. The 11-year-old child prodigy’s take on the song, which you can view below, follows her recent covers of Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2’, ‘Gimme Shelter’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park, ‘Duality’ by Slipknot, and a rollicking cover of Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon‘s new collaboration, ‘Bad Habits.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen Classics Onstage

Van Halen fans in the audience at Sammy Hagar’s Las Vegas residency show on Feb. 12 were treated to the experience of bassist Michael Anthony taking lead vocals for two of the band’s classic tracks. The latest Hagar and Friends show, featuring Anthony from Hagar's band the Circle,...
makeuseof.com

Are Streaming Services Producing Too Much Quality TV These Days?

It seems like streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney+ are constantly churning out new content. Many people feel inundated by the sheer number of quality TV shows to choose from across all of these platforms. With new releases coming out almost every week, it can feel overwhelming....
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN

