SEO Pricing Models: Pros And Cons For Agency Pricing

You overwhelmed me with interesting replies to “Too Impersonal,” the letter saying that there is a lack of customer service today. Here is a sampling:. DEAR ANNIE: I’m younger and, on the flip side, most people of my generation hate talking on the phone and also find the internet easier and better for many reasons. First, it’s easier to visualize your seat on a plane or date on a calendar or whatever else when picking online. Second, all answers to your questions are typed out and on record, so you won’t accidentally be screwed by a person giving you a wrong answer. You also can go back and reference them when needed. I see all of these things as customer service, just a different form. I honestly get very frustrated when I email a question and get called back, because then I have no record of what I was told, and if it was wrong, I’m stuck with no recourse or defense. — Millennial.

