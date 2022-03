STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Lutheran Crusaders were hoping to finish their season in Champaign. Instead their final stop was Sterling Monday night. The Crusaders lost their 2A Super-Sectional game to Taylor Ridge Rockridge 57-52. The Crusaders fell behind by 17 points before staging a big rally that brought them within three points, but that was […]

STERLING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO