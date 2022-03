No. 9-ranked Mississippi State baseball will look to keep its two-game winning streak going as the Diamond Dawgs take on Grambling in a midweek contest on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs (4-3) captured their first series victory of the season against Northern Kentucky thanks to more efficient pitching and a slew of hot bats. Grambling (2-4) is heading to Starkville after getting swept by Florida A&M over the weekend, so the Tigers will be looking to make a statement against one of the top teams in the country.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO