Daywatch: Hundreds gather in Ukrainian Village to protest Russian invasion | After almost 2 years of COVID mandates, is this the end? | Blue Line’s loudest stretch

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Protesters attend a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022 outside Saints Volodymyr & Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago's Ukrainian Village. Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Just shy of the second anniversary of his proclamation declaring the coronavirus a statewide disaster, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is trying again to turn the page on COVID-19 restrictions. His much-contested mask mandate lifts today for most indoor public places in Illinois, including schools.

In lifting the mask mandate, Pritzker pointed to plummeting hospitalizations but declined to specify the target that triggered the change. Caught between a pandemic-weary public and federal health officials who until Friday were still recommending masking, the governor’s office ditched the detailed, data-driven rubrics for easing restrictions that were a hallmark of Pritzker’s earlier approach.

— Dan Petrella and Joe Mahr

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Hundreds gather in Ukrainian Village to protest Russian invasion. ‘It’s a country we love.’

Hundreds of people, many of them Ukrainian Americans with relatives still living in the war-torn country, packed the street outside Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church on Sunday in a display of unity and anger over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A day earlier, a truck convoy traveled to Buckingham Fountain to show support for Ukraine.

Tribune photographers have captured extraordinary images from Chicago-area protests over the past several days.

The story of Oak Park’s Coronavirus Facebook group — a vital pandemic resource before discord set in

The final argument in the 4,500-member Oak Park Coronavirus Facebook group earlier this month was more exhausted than fierce. After someone posted an article about long COVID, a lengthy debate ensued with dozens of comments, many of which veered well beyond the content of the article. The tone was often less than polite, and some exchanges fizzled out with a shrug.

The next day, its administrators decided it was time to say goodbye, an abrupt end to a resource once seen as vital to the community.

No, it’s not in your head. This stretch of the Blue Line is the loudest in Chicago’s entire train system

Somewhere on the stretch of track between the Blue Line’s Chicago and Grand stops, in the caverns of the Milwaukee-Dearborn subway, is the single loudest point on the “L.”

In the approximately two minutes it takes to cross the half-mile beneath Milwaukee Avenue, the wind buffeting the cars grows to a deafening roar and the screech of wheels grinding on the tracks reaches a fever pitch.

Column: Illinois, Loyola and ... Notre Dame? A look at which teams could make an extended run with March Madness just around the corner.

The NCAA Tournament is just around the corner, and fans of Illinois, Loyola and Notre Dame have reason to believe March could be a month to remember , writes the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan.

Nick Kindelsperger review: Armitage Alehouse is a dreamy escape that deserves better food

Brendan Sodikoff doesn’t create restaurants; he fashions escapes from reality, writes Tribune critic Nick Kindelsperger . Whether it’s a moody steakhouse that feels like a fever dream of a French bistro (Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf) or a grizzled barbecue joint that might as well be a portal to Texas (Green Street Smoked Meats), Sodikoff and his restaurant group, Hogsalt, handle atmosphere better than anyone working in Chicago right now.

With its latest project, Armitage Alehouse, the Hogsalt team aims to transport you to a fictional London pub circa 1926.

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

