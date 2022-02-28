ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Watch Wyoming Crews Cause a Teton Avalanche on Purpose

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
If you know you have a lot of new snow and wind conditions that make for avalanche danger in the backcountry, what do you do? If you're this Wyoming crew in the Tetons, you create an avalanche on purpose. Teton Ski Resort...

#Avalanche Control#Tetons#Teton Ski Resort
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

