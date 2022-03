Randy Travis is celebrating a major milestone today (March 7). On this day in 1986, the singer made his debut on the famed Grand Ole Opry stage. Travis was introduced by Little Jimmy Dickens and performed Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." Three months later, he would go on to release his debut album, Storms of Life. The year proved to be a pivotal one for the singer, who returned to the Opry on Dec. 20 and was asked to become an Opry member that night. Introduced by Ricky Skaggs, Travis performed his No. 1 hit "Diggin’ Up Bones," from Storms of Life.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO