The stars of a long-running, hit television show on the History Channel have been to Michigan several times to film their adventures in finding and buying old valuables. And this Spring, they will be coming again, this time to Ionia County. The Ionia Area Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on their website on Tuesday, March 8 saying the filming will take place at various locations in May. It will be part of the show's 23rd season on the History Channel, one of the channel's longest running programs.

IONIA COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO