Paige Lorenze shares cryptic ‘karma’ quote after Morgan Wallen breakup

By Nicholas Hautman
 2 days ago
Paige Lorenze posted about "karma" after breaking up with Morgan Wallen. Instagram/paigelorenze

Paige Lorenze is dumping out any sand left in her boots.

The model shared a cryptic quote about “karma” after cutting all ties to her alleged womanizer of an ex-boyfriend, Morgan Wallen.

“One of the most underrated ingredients for having a good life is a clear conscious,” read the message shared to Lorenze’s Instagram Story Sunday, hours after Page Six exclusively revealed she broke up with the country singer.

“To know you aren’t out here doing people wrong, and hiding who you are lets you sleep peaceful at night,” the quote continued. “Karma is real, energy is contagious.”

Lorenze also posted a video to her feed of herself dancing to Beyoncé’s 2016 betrayal anthem “Sorry.”

The model shared this quote to her Instagram Story.

The social media influencer, 24, and Wallen, 28, managed to keep their romance under wraps for nearly a year until Page Six broke the news on Feb. 2 that they were dating.

But soon after Lorenze confirmed our report by going Instagram-official with the “Wasted on You” crooner on Feb. 10, other women began sliding into her DMs with stories about her then-boyfriend.

“Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, ‘I was with him. We slept together,'” a source told Page Six, noting that Lorenze “suspected [Wallen] was cheating on her with multiple people.”

The country singer is in the midst of his Dangerous Tour.

The source told us that Lorenze is “heartbroken” after dumping Wallen, who a second insider said is “focused on being a dad” to his 1-year-old son, Indigo.

The former “The Voice” contestant, who was nearly canceled last year for saying the N-word on camera, shares Indigo with his ex-fiancée Katie Smith.

Lorenze, meanwhile, previously dated Armie Hammer, whom she accused of abuse.

Comments / 8

LuckyClover77
18h ago

Not condoning his behavior, but what did she expect? He’s young and famous. He should stay single and reap the rewards.

Reply
3
Tonya
18h ago

Putting business on internet is a no no in my book no matter if he is wrong or right…. But that’s me.

Reply
3
Armie Hammer
Katie Smith
Morgan Wallen
Paige
