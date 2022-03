The Loop no longer has physical sites you can still see from the Underground Railroad, but several locations served as important stops in the 1800s thanks to one couple. John and Mary Jane Jones arrived in Chicago from downstate Alton on March 11, 1845, with their daughter, Lavinia. The Black couple left significant footprints in the city through their activism, but most of the buildings where they lived and worked are no longer standing. Some of the places were destroyed by the Chicago Fire in 1871, while others were demolished and replaced as the city grew.

