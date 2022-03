Rockstar Games has announced that a new patch will be coming soon for the recently released remaster collection of the GTA Trilogy. Since launching in late 2021, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been a rough experience for a number of players. Across all three titles in the bundle -- Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas -- various bugs and other issues were found in great numbers. Fortunately, Rockstar has continued to provide new fixes for these problems, with the latest update now coming in the next few days.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO