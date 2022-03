Ashley McBryde might ‘be that girl’ – the one who wins big at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Ahead of the big night, here’s what you need to know about her. The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing on March 7, celebrates the power of two. Many collabs are up for major awards this year, including “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. The song is up for Music Event of the Year, and Video of the Year. Ashley is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, in a category featuring Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Marren Morris, and…Carly Pearce.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO