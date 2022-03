A British Airways flight operated by Comair was forced to make a dramatic diversion in South Africa after the plane’s landing gear turned out to be faulty.Flight BA6252 had taken off from East London in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province and was due to fly 476 miles north to Johannesburg on 20 February.A decision was made to turn back to King Phalo Airport in East London just a few minutes into the flight, when the aircraft’s landing gear – consisting of the wheels and braking system used in takeoff and landing – failed to retract after the jet was airborne.Passengers...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO