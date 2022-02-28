ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, KS

Missouri woman dies in southeast Kansas crash

By Stephanie Nutt
 7 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Missouri has died after a crash in southeast Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon in Montgomery County at the intersection of County Road 2800 and County Road 5700.

The KHP says 52-year-old Tony Hood, of Cherryvale, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet headed southbound on County Road 5700.

Katie Michels, 31, of Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus headed eastbound on a County Road 2800, when she failed to yield at a stop sign and hit Hood, according to the KHP.

Michels was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hood was taken to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition.

