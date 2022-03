It sounds more like a British insult than a rare species – the thick-leaf bladderpod. But, the small plant that helps hold down the high-elevation, arid soil of the Pryor Mountains in southern Montana and northern Wyoming may be headed for protection under the Endangered Species Act as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is […] The post Rare plant only found in Pryor Mountain deserts may get Endangered Species protection appeared first on Daily Montanan.

WILDLIFE ・ 4 DAYS AGO