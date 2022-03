Are you aiming of cutting out all of the toxic people in your life for 2022? If you are, there are some ways to do it that make sure mental health isn’t badly affected by the aftermath of cutting those people off. Toxic relationships can be found everywhere, in friendships, family as well as romantic relationships. It is important for your mental health to put a stop to them if they are hurting you, no matter who they are.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO