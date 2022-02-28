ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

White House, NATO condemn Putin's nuclear alert order, Cemetery Society offers perpetual care with Tampa burial sites and McLaughlin wins 1st IndyCar race in St. Pete season opener

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A cold front will move through the area today. The front is weak but the wind will shift around from the north this afternoon. A few light showers will be possible anytime today as an upper level trough...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Indycar#Condemn#The Cemetery Society#Ukrainian
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy