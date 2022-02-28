ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas woman due in court for fire that killed baby

 2 days ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Johnson County woman faces charges related to a house fire that killed a baby in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. Karlie...

JC Post

Suspect in February killing of bus driver captured in Kansas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas, police announced Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that detectives found Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, through a collaboration with state police, the FBI and the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department. Thavychith was arrested without incident at a gas station in Shawnee, according to police there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
JC Post

Police ID three who died after shooting at Kansas home

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a home in Lenexa have identified the three who died. According to Lenexa Police Department spokesman Officer Danny Chavez, the victims are 20-year-old John M. Williamson of Lenexa 22-year-old Sara M. Beck and 37-year-old Dustin J. Johnson both of Belton, Missouri.
LENEXA, KS
JC Post

Task force: DOJ should investigate Kan. teen's in custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A community task force is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the death of a Black teenager who was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center. Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis said last month that...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Preliminary hearing set for abduction, shooting of Kan. toddler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing is set for April 7th for the man arrested in connection with the abduction and shooting in Reno and Sedgwick County July 19. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Police: 3rd victim has died after shooting at Kansas home

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Three people died after a shooting in a Kansas City suburb on Sunday. Lenexa Police Department spokesman Officer Danny Chavez said the shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. Sunday inside a home in the 8400 block of Laurelwood Street in Lenexa. The Kansas City Star...
LENEXA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Evidence going to KBI after chase, arrest

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspect on multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement following a pursuit on Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1997 Ford Crown Victoria near SE 37th Street and SE Colfax Place for speeding, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Legislative committee guts Kansas bill to protect water

The prospects for a major overhaul of Kansas water programs dimmed Tuesday after a legislative committee gutted a reform bill meant to give cabinet-level importance to a near crisis in Kansas. “What ended up happening is we kicked the can down the road again,” said Rep. Ron Highland, chairman of...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD investigating alleged $17,000 theft of benefit funds

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3000 block of Pecanwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 27-year-old man reported a 55-year-old female suspect stole $17,000 of government benefit money....
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

K-State Removes Mask Requirement Inside Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fans attending K-State’s final men’s and women’s basketball games this week will no longer be required to wear a face covering inside Bramlage Coliseum as the University announced an updated mask policy effective Wednesday. During the current basketball season, fans have been required...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

32-year-old Kansas woman dies after single-car crash

OSAGE COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before noon Saturday in Osage County. The Osage County Sheriff reported a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Deanna I. Smith, 32, of Topeka, was traveling in the 20800 block of South Urish Road, near Osage City. The vehicle left the road.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

KDHE reports 29 additional COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 924 to a total of 766,969, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 29 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,975. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ask for help to ID suspect in Kan. store armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and seeking information to help identify a suspect. Just before 9:00 p.m. on February 12, an unknown man entered the Dollar Tree in 2400 block of S. George Washington Boulevard in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The suspect waited for...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to injury accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies rolled to an injury accident on U.S. 77 Highway Sunday evening near mile marker 157. According to the Sheriff's Department, Saundra J. Reed, Junction City, was northbound on U.S. 77 in a Chevrolet Traverse. Reed attempted to turn eastbound on K-57 at mile marker 5 and struck a concrete barrier causing heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas Trooper hospitalized after crash during chase

GRAHAM COUNTY—A Kansas State Trooper was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Saturday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a trooper identified as Michael L. Tucker, 33, Lebanon, was actively pursuing a suspect vehicle on a dirt road when he lost control of his 2021 Dodge Charger on a curve at the Intersection of EE Road and 330 Avenue six miles east of U.S. 283.
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

