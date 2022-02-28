ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely...

www.timesdaily.com

SFGate

Messy human reactions to climate change are a good thing for the planet

Looking at the climate future we face, you'd be well within reason to make a grim assessment of humanity. More than three decades after scientific consensus found that a hotter planet will bring disastrous impacts, we continue to pump increasing amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But that's...
The Independent

Cities facing flooding and ‘unbearable’ heat but key to tackling climate crisis, UN report says

Cities are hotspots for the damaging impacts of the climate crisis but are also where key opportunities for tackling the emergency lie, according to a new landmark report by the United Nations. Human health, livelihoods and infrastructure, including transport, water and sanitation in urban settings are being negatively impacted by rising global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) said. The world’s leading authority on climate science said marginalised communities were disproportionately feeling the effects of the climate crisis in cities.The new IPPC report – written by 270 scientists from dozens of countries around the world – focused on...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un
Vox

The extinction crisis that no one’s talking about

Your morning coffee is in a perilous state. There are just two species of coffee plants on which the entire multibillion-dollar industry is based: One of them is considered poor-tasting, and the other, which you’re likely familiar with, is threatened by climate change and a deadly fungal disease. Thankfully...
LIFESTYLE
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'

It’s only February and already 2022 is shaping up badly. A huge volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, the prospect of war with Russia, the ongoing pandemic (and its economic disruptions). And that’s even before we touch on Chinese sabre-rattling over Taiwan or Sex and the City’s disastrous reboot. Welcome to the New Year: as ghastly as the old one. A history of bad times I write not to make light of our world’s very real problems, but rather to put them into some perspective. 2020, 2021 and perhaps now 2022, have all been bad. But they have not been worse years...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This global climate report next week will be the worst yet

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights As the European energy crisis begins to spiral with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate advocates are girding for what is expected to be the worst assessment yet by international scientists next week when a major report comes that for the first time will detail the short-term dangers to many […]
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Report: Climate Change Brings Extreme, Early Impact To South America

Scientists have long been warning that extreme weather would cause calamity in the future. But in Latin America — which in just the last month has had deadly landslides in Brazil, wildfire in Argentine wetlands and flooding in the Amazon so severe it ruined harvests — that future is already here.
ENVIRONMENT
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Climate change is warping our fresh water cycle – and much faster than we thought

Fresh water cycles from ocean to air to clouds to rivers and back to the oceans. This constant shuttling can give us the illusion of certainty. Fresh water will always come from the tap. Won’t it? Unfortunately, that’s not guaranteed. Climate change is shifting where the water cycle deposits water on land, with drier areas becoming drier still, and wet areas becoming even wetter. Our research published today in Nature has found the water cycle is changing faster than we had thought, based on changes in our oceans. This concerning finding underlines the ever more pressing need to end the...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Five things we've learned from the IPCC report

A new report released this week by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) looks at the causes, impacts and solutions to climate change. The report gives the clearest indication to date of how a warmer world is affecting all living things on Earth. Here are five things we...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

UN: Africa, already suffering from warming, will see worse

Although Africa has contributed relatively little to the planet's greenhouse gas emissions, the continent has suffered some of the world's heaviest impacts of climate change, from famine to flooding. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
AFRICA
Sand Hills Express

Window to reverse climate change human suffering almost closed: U.N.

Paris — After decades of talking tough on global warming while greenhouse gas emissions rose, the world and its leaders were confronted Monday by a horrifying “atlas of human suffering” and the promise of far worse to come. Nearly half the planet’s population is highly vulnerable to...
