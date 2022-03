The year is 1995. My family, the Khans, formerly of Dhaka, Bangladesh, now of Dallas, Texas, are finally beginning to settle in our adopted homeland. After a few rocky years in the States, my parents have steady-ish jobs, an apartment where the lights come on, and a neurotic 8-year-old (me) who no longer weeps in school every day, my angst already threatening to bloom at a tender young age. When the mood strikes, when there’s joie de vivre in our hearts, we even go out to eat. The restaurant? It’s always, always a Chinese buffet.

