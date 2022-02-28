ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In Brief: Spielberg reloading ‘Bullitt’, and more

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety reports that Steven Spielberg is developing an original feature film based on Frank Bullitt, the fictitious San Francisco cop first played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt. The original was based on the 1963 novel Mute Witness, which followed Bullitt’s investigation into the death of a mob informant...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg Developing Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt

Steven Spielberg is looking to the 1960s for inspiration for a new project. The filmmaker is developing a film based on the Steve McQueen character Frank Bullitt, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film would not be a remake of the 1968 film Bullitt, but rather an original take on the character. Deadline first reported the news of the project, which Spielberg would direct for Warner Bros., where the rights reside. Spielberg would also produce with Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer, who penned Spielberg’s The Post, would write the script. No deals are yet in place for the project, which would be...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Luke
Person
Spielberg
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Tony Danza
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Asher Angel
Person
Chosen Jacobs
Person
Steven Spielberg
Vulture

Busy Man Steven Spielberg Is Reportedly Working on a Movie Based On Frank Bullitt

Not Lightning from Cars — we’re talking about a different McQueen movie. Per Deadline, Steven Spielberg is developing a new film focused on the character Frank Bullitt from Peter Yates’s 1968 thriller Bullitt. Played by Steve McQueen, Bullitt was a San Francisco cop tracking down a mob kingpin who killed a witness he was protecting. Bullitt is often remembered for its iconic, nearly 11-minute car chase scene, although it’s not guaranteed that we’ll see the same vehicular stunts in Spielberg’s project. The West Side Story director is attached to direct a new story for Warner Bros., not a remake of the original film. Screenwriter Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post) is on board to pen the script, which Spielberg will produce alongside West Side Story producer Kristie Macosko Krieger. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will serve as executive producers. Reportedly, this movie could have been Spielberg’s next project after West Side Story, but he needed time to negotiate with the McQueen estate for rights to the character. So instead, Spielberg is currently in post-production on his semi-autobiographical project The Fabelmans. It might be a while until we actually see the Bullitt-based film, given that a script and deal haven’t been finalized yet. But hey, if anyone knows how to switch gears, it’s Spielberg.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Film Star#Mit#Iron Man
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

The Nose looks at Kim/Kanye/Pete, Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ and more

As of Wednesday, Kim Kardashian is legally single and officially no longer named West. Meanwhile, Kanye West (who is also officially no longer named West, nor Kanye — he legally changed his named to just Ye last year) dropped a new video — also on Wednesday — in which he buries Pete Davidson alive. Davidson and Kardashian have reportedly been dating since November.
MLB
Variety

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Snowfall’ Win SOC’s 2022 Camera Operator Of The Year Awards

Click here to read the full article. During a virtual celebration on Saturday, the Society of Camera Operators (SOC) announced winners for the 2022 camera operator of the year awards in film and television categories. The recipients for camera operator of the year in film are Mitch Dubin and “B” camera operator John “Buzz” Moyer for “West Side Story.” Manolo Rojas and “B” camera operator Pauline Edwards earned the camera operator of the year in television award — for their work in the “Snowfall” episode “Betrayal” (S4 E8). This year’s SOC Awards Celebration marked the first time that the SOC expanded nominations...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Art Directors Guild Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Click here to read the full article. For everyone upset about the Oscars presenting a number of the craft awards to a less-than-packed house before the live broadcast, while the nominees and presenters are still walking the red carpet, the 26th Art Directors Guild Awards is a palate cleanser. The event, held tonight at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, will have plenty of acting stars presenting the honors to the A-List winners list of production designers nominated this year. Benedict Cumberbatch, Alexandra Daddario, Kevin Costner, Jeffrey Wright, Catherine O’Hara, Marcia Gay Harden, and Wendi McLendon-Covey will be presenting, with Yvette Nicole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy