Welsh Open: Defending champion Jordan Brown loses 4-3 to Mitchell Mann in first round

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending champion Jordan Brown has lost 4-3 to world number 89 Mitchell Mann in the first round of the Welsh Open at Celtic Manor. Birmingham native Mann took the first frame, but Brown moved 2-1 ahead with the aid of a 124 break in frame three. A run...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Welsh Open: Mark Selby and Zhao Xintong knocked out in second round

Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button. World champion Mark Selby and UK Championship winner...
SPORTS
The Independent

In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday

A choristers’ pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire, honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.In Winchester, choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.In Derbyshire, the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries. Read More 40 mile-long Russian tank convoy headed to Kyiv - follow liveWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explainedMPs awarded £2,200 pay rise in recognition of ‘dramatically increased’ workloadUkraine invasion prompts rockers Franz Ferdinand to axe Russian gigsElderly patient dies after wait in ambulance outside ‘pressured’ hospital
WORLD
BBC

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian follows chief executive in standing down

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian has stood down five days after chief executive Gus Mackay quit following allegations of a bullying culture within the organisation. The governing body said that Brian, who was due to leave the board in April, has retired for health reasons. Mackay quit on Friday after...
SPORTS
BBC

Olympic champion curler Vicky Wright returns to work as nurse

Team GB Olympic gold medallist curler Vicky Wright received a hero's welcome as she returned to her job as a nurse. The 28-year-old was cheered and clapped as she started her shift at Forth Valley Hospital in Falkirk, where she has worked for seven years. Wright and her team mates...
WORLD
BBC

Mason Crane: Hampshire spinner signs new contract through to 2024

Hampshire bowler Mason Crane has signed a two-year contract extension. The 25-year-old leg-spinner has played in one Test match and two T20 internationals for England. Crane made his debut in 2015 at 18, and became the youngest-ever player to claim a five-wicket haul for the county against Warwickshire that year.
SPORTS
BBC

Rich Lane and Oscar Lennon: Bristol Bears sign pair on one-month deals

Bristol have signed Rich Lane and Oscar Lennon on one-month contracts to provide injury cover. Full-back Lane, 28, is the captain of Championship side Bedford, where he has played since 2017. Scrum-half Lennon, 21, joins from Hartpury College and represented Bristol twice earlier this season in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
RUGBY
BBC

Atherstone ball game returns for 822nd year after pandemic break

A Warwickshire town kicked off its ancient Shrove Tuesday ball game following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 822nd Atherstone Ball Game involved hundreds of people competing on the streets for ownership of a heavy, leather ball. Rob Bernard, chairman of the organising committee, said: "We are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
GolfWRX

‘Tiger was paying attention…even if the world wasn’t’ – Chamblee hits back at former major champ’s Woods ball claim

Last week, a social media discussion erupted after a rather controversial take on Tiger Woods from Graeme McDowell. McDowell seemed to slightly discredit Woods’ dominance in the summer of 2000. In the tweet, the 2010 U.S. Open champion claimed that Tiger had an unprecedented equipment advantage that summer thanks to Nike’s Tour Accuracy golf ball.
GOLF

