Welsh Open: Defending champion Jordan Brown loses 4-3 to Mitchell Mann in first round

A choristers' pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire, honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.In Winchester, choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.In Derbyshire, the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries.

