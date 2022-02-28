All’s Well That Ends Well (1981) TV Movie Drinking Game & Review

In a good world, Yuni has the raw power and honesty of a coming-of-age story that should put it right up there with the classics of coming-of-age stories – it calls back to films like the free-spirited Mustang and presents a wholly unique cultural iconoclast, with director Kamila Andini injecting a sense of yearning and ambition into Arawinda Kirana’s protagonist Yuni, who is trapped in a community where marriage is the expectation for her and she has no choice in who she marries. You see the pain, heartache and longing in Kirana’s expression as she brings Yuni’s character to perfect life, as her character expresses anger at the system she finds herself in where she shouldn’t have to be in a position to make these choices.

