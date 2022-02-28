ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Higher | February 28, 2022

By Leslie Cook
Times and Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorrowers shopping for a mortgage will find higher rates for almost all loan types today. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.518%, an increase of 0.039 percentage points from last week’s ending rate. The 15-year fixed-rate loan, meanwhile, is up 0.036 percentage points to 3.555%. The average...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia's VTB to Hike Mortgage Rates by Four Percentage Points to 15.3%

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 lender VTB will hike mortgage rates by four percentgae points to 15.3% from Feb. 28, it said on Sunday, with harsh new Western sanctions forcing the bank to reconsider its mortgage lending parameters. "Due to the sharp rise in interest rates on the market...
REAL ESTATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Zillow: Black mortgage applicants rejected at higher rate than white applicants

The gap in homeownership rates between Black applicants and white applicants adds to the disparities between the races, particularly because homeownership is a prime contributor to building financial security and intergenerational wealth. The median net worth of homeowners is approximately 40 times the median net worth of renters, according to...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fha Mortgage#Unemployment Rates#Interest Rates#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Fha#Freddie Mac#Money
Benzinga

Why Lowe's Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and raised guidance above estimates. Lowe's reported quarterly revenue of $21.34 billion, which beat the $20.87 billion estimate. The company reported earnings of $1.78 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.70 per...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BitNile reports estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin in February, higher M/M

BitNile (NYSE:NILE) trades 5% higher premarket after it reported current bitcoin mining production operating at an estimated annualized run rate of 360.99 Bitcoin, including a mining difficulty of ~28T. This is in comparison to estimated annualized run rate of 327.26 Bitcoin in January. BitNile has 2,160 active S19j Pro Antminers,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Times and Democrat

OCtech working to find savings to offset tuition shortfall

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has worked to identify savings options to help offset a tuition shortfall, with the biggest being the use of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. “Overall, for the year so far, we’ve got a significant revenue shortfall in tuition. The good news is that we’ve identified some...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Times and Democrat

USDA visitor to Orangeburg focuses on global programs

Mark Slupek, deputy administrator for global programs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service, visited South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension on Feb. 16 to discuss career and internship opportunities with scholars interested in taking their professional talents to a global level. To shine light on...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Sourcing Journal

House Reps Accuse Amazon of ‘Potentially Criminal Conduct,’ Call for DOJ Probe

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has vehemently denied allegations that it refused to provide information to lawmakers during their Big Tech antitrust investigation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLAmazon Xinjiang Forced-Labor Links: 'We Take Action'From Amazon to West Coast Dockworkers, Logistics Leaps Into Russia-Ukraine FrayBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Homebuyers jump on lower mortgage rates

Lower mortgage rates brought homebuyers back into the market. The interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 4.09% from 4.15% compared to the prior week. That helped lift demand for mortgage applications by 8.5%, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. "Mortgage rates dropped for the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy