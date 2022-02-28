ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Clever Leaves inks $7.8M supply deal with Australian Natural Therapeutics

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) signed a 4-year take or pay supply agreement with medicinal cannabis firm Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (ANTG). CLVR will supply...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group inks agreements for Saudi Arabia production

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) fell after the close on Monday after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out. The electric vehicle startup said the forecast reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Manufacturing grows as supply chain disruption eases

The closely followed IHS/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index scored 58 in February as manufacturers stocked up on products. The UK’s manufacturing sector has grown at its fastest pace in seven months as demand rose and supply chain delays and raw material shortages eased, according to data. The closely followed IHS...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Clever Leaves stock rises 8% on approaching sale of cannabis extracts in Germany

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) said its commercial cannabis extracts were imported and will soon be available for distribution by its partner Ethypharm in Germany . The company said it one of the first to successfully complete a commercial shipment of Colombian-manufactured high-CBD pharmaceutical product to Germany, available for patients in pharmacies under prescription.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clvr#Antg#Gmp
Reuters

Hermès makes a virtue of supply-chain bottlenecks

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hermès International is putting a positive spin on supply-chain problems. The $150 billion French luxury group on Friday reported that sales in its leather goods division dropped 5% year-on-year in last three months of 2021. It’s concerning as the unit, which produces the $9,000 Birkin bag, brought in almost half the group’s quarterly sales of 2.4 billion euros. Executive Chairman Axel Dumas said workers cannot make bags fast enough to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use certain Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating some infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website...
ECONOMY
Fox News

UK government believes Wuhan lab leak most likely COVID-19 origin: report

The United Kingdom's government is increasingly reassured that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a new report. While the theory that the coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was dismissed by world governments early into the pandemic, evidence continues to trickle out supporting the claim. Government officials in the U.K., U.S., and elsewhere have begun voicing support for further investigation into the lab leak possibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon to spend $400M on Wyoming carbon capture expansion

The company said the $400M expansion project would capture up to 1.2M metric tons of carbon in addition to the 6M-7M tons currently captured at LaBarge each year; by capturing the additional 1.2M tons/year of CO2r, Exxon said it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its upstream operated emissions by 3%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Farmers are overusing insecticide-coated seeds, with mounting harmful effects on nature

Planting season for corn and soybeans across the U.S. will begin as soon as March in Southern states and then move north. As farmers plant, they will deploy vast quantities of insecticides into the environment, without ever spraying a drop. Almost every field corn seed planted this year in the United States will be coated with neonicotinoids, the most widely used class of insecticides in the world. So will seeds for about half of U.S. soybeans and nearly all cotton, along with other crops. By my estimate, based on acres planted in 2021, neonicotinoids will be deployed across at least 150...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Biden administration announces funding to strengthen port infrastructure and supply chains

Aid is on the way to help the U.S. economy's struggle with overwhelmed ports and supply chain issues. President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made $450 million available in grant funding for port-related projects through the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This sum represents the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

CRH to divest its building envelope business to KPS Capital Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has entered into a binding agreement to divest Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope (OBE), its Building Envelope business to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8B; which consists of cash of $3.45B together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35B. Completion of the transaction is expected in...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Equillium acquires Bioniz Therapeutics in all-stock deal

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) acquired Bioniz Therapeutics, granting EQ exclusive worldwide rights to all current and future Bioniz products. The consideration is comprised of an all-stock upfront payment of ~5.7M unregistered EQ shares issuable to Bioniz stockholders, which represents ~19.3% of Equillium’s outstanding stock. ~97% of the issued EQ stock is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Cannabis Geneticist Keyplay Launches Organic Marijuana Company Keys To The Kingdom In Michigan

Cannabis geneticist Jeff Selsor, also known as Keyplay, has unveiled Keys to the Kingdom, his latest venture he co-founded with business partner Ashley Nickel. Keys to the Kingdom is an organic cannabis genetics and organic seed grower company located in Gladwin, Michigan. The new venture employs natural farming, holistic healing and organic cannabis breeding in its quest to produce quality plant medicines.
GLADWIN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy