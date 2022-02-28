ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Acura ILX dies this year, replaced by Integra

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August 2021, Acura brand officer John Ikeda told Motor Trend, "Integra is not a replacement for ILX but Integra is our entry gateway vehicle. We don't plan on having something below that." Seems what he meant is that the Integra shouldn't be viewed as a new-generation of the ILX, because...

