2022 Acura ILX dies this year, replaced by Integra

The state of global vehicle manufacturing and parts supplies has car prices going through the roof, and buyers can do nothing but watch as they steadily increase. We've seen manufacturers such as Tesla consistently raise prices on popular models such as the Model 3 and Model Y, and it would seem like Ford has jumped on the price bumping bandwagon. One look at Ford's configurator and it becomes clear that the company has been upping its prices across the board, with increases for the Ford F-150 coming into effect at the beginning of February, and now it seems like the 2022 Ford Ranger will also be seeing a price increase. This comes as Ford prepares the 2023 Ranger which will come with five trims and three engine options.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO