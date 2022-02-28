VIDEO: Bronx store employee attacked with screwdriver during robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police on Monday released video footage of a woman wanted for attacking a Bronx store employee with a screwdriver during a robbery earlier this month, authorities said.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., on Wednesday, February 16, the woman entered Cee Cee department store located at 404 East 149th Street in the South Bronx, where a 55-year-old employee observed her concealing merchandise.

According to police, the employee approached the suspect and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, the suspect produced a screwdriver and swung it in the direction of the employee multiple times.

The woman then fled the location to parts unknown, taking three articles of clothing with a total value of $30 with her, the NYPD said.

The employee sustained a minor laceration on the right side of his face during the attack and refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a woman, approximately 50-years-old, with a dark complexion, slim build and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black dreadlocks wig, a white hooded sweatshirt with OLD NAVY written on the front, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).