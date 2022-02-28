ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI-powered food safety–management system FoodDocs raises $2.4 million in funding

By Jennifer Grebow
nutritionaloutlook.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company says it will use this funding to expand its business in the U.S. and UK. FoodDocs, the creator of artificial intelligence–driven food safety–management software, announced it recently raised $2.4 million in funding from investors such as Bonnier Ventures, Forward Venture Capital, Spring Capital,...

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

#Food Safety#Management Software#Food Industry#Management System#Smart Phone#Fooddocs#Bonnier Ventures#Forward Venture Capital#Spring Capital#United Angels Vc#Leveraging Ai
