Eating Disorders Are Different for Men

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– National eating disorder awareness week starts February 21st. Being obsessed with weight affects millions of teenagers. In fact, one out of seven young women has or is struggling with an eating disorder such as anorexia, bulimia, or binge eating. A recent study found that one out of every three teen girls thought they were overweight, and more than half were trying to lose weight. Experts warn there is a very fine line between trying to lose weight and developing a life-threatening eating disorder.
Comments / 0