Eating Disorders Are Different for Men

Rates of diagnosis and hospital admissions for eating disorders have been rising faster than ever in recent years. There have been particularly sharp increases in cases amongst non-white ethnicities, and men.Breaking down the stereotypes about eating disorders means we have to think about these groups, too, and whether they experience eating disorders in the same way. We can’t just copy and paste what we know about eating disorders from one group onto another.One group at risk of being overlooked is muscular and health-conscious men. Men who regularly go to the gym or take part in bodybuilding might not look like...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 8 DAYS AGO