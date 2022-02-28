ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Nearly Half of 500 Million Free COVID Tests Still Left

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As coronavirus cases across the United States drop, nearly...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elkhart Truth

U.S. Surgeon General Investigates COVID-19 Misinformation

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An investigation into health misinformation on COVID-19 has been launched by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "Misinformation has had a profound impact on COVID-19 and our response," Murthy told CNN. "Studies have demonstrated that the vast majority of the American public either believes common myths about COVID-19 or thinks those myths might be true. And many of those include myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, so we've seen firsthand how misinformation is harming people's health when it comes to COVID."
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: Nearly half of free test kits from Washington are unclaimed

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to terminate dozens of outstanding emergency actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will keep a state of emergency in place. Studies show that the new “stealth” BA.2 omicron subvariant is 30% more transmissible than the original omicron, but may not be more severe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Healthday News#The White House#Americans#The Associated Press
Elkhart Truth

Could Your Blood Type Make COVID Worse?

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease.
SCIENCE
Elkhart Truth

New York City Drops Most COVID Restrictions

MONDAY, March 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As the COVID surge driven by the Omicron variant wanes, New York City announced that it will lift most of its pandemic restrictions. "We have to get our economy back on track," Mayor Eric Adams said on Friday, CBS News reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elkhart Truth

U.S. Traffic Deaths Rise to Highest Level Since 2007

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even though Americans drove less in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, close to 39,000 lives were lost on U.S. roadways in 2020 -- the highest death toll since 2007, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports. Fatal collisions spiked...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Elkhart Truth

Survey: Rising energy costs an issue for millions of Americans

(The Center Square) – Roughly one-quarter of Americans were already struggling to pay rising energy costs before prices at the pump hit record levels this week not seen since 2008, according to an analysis published by HelpAdvisor. Approximately 24% of Americans, when forced to choose between spending money on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Elkhart Truth

Vets Spot the Delta Variant in a House Cat

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A cat in Pennsylvania that turned out to be infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first known case of the variant occurring in a domestic feline in the United States. Whole-genome sequencing also revealed that the variant was...
ANIMALS
Elkhart Truth

PA refugee-resettlement group calls for support of Ukrainian families

The Department of Homeland Security says the 30,000 Ukrainians temporarily living in the U.S. can now stay for 18 months under Temporary Protected Status. Pennsylvania refugee resettlement groups applaud the decision but say Ukrainians outside the U.S. need more support as they face invasion from Russia.
POLITICS
Elkhart Truth

Holcomb takes part in manufacturing panel at White House

WASHINGTON — Speed kills, but when it comes to manufacturing, slow speed kills business, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb noted during remarks at a White House event Wednesday to discuss the bipartisan Innovation and Competition Act. The governor expressed his hope, alongside President Joe Biden, that provisions in that legislation...
INDIANA STATE
Sourcing Journal

House Reps Accuse Amazon of ‘Potentially Criminal Conduct,’ Call for DOJ Probe

Click here to read the full article. Amazon has vehemently denied allegations that it refused to provide information to lawmakers during their Big Tech antitrust investigation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLAmazon Xinjiang Forced-Labor Links: 'We Take Action'From Amazon to West Coast Dockworkers, Logistics Leaps Into Russia-Ukraine FrayBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
WLNS

Whitmer visits DC, urges passage of CHIPS Act

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined President Joe Biden, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb at the White House on Wednesday to urge the passage of the CHIPS Act.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy