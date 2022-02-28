ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etihad changes PCR testing requirements

businesstraveller.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the latest UAE government directive, guests who are fully vaccinated and travelling with Etihad Airways to Abu Dhabi no longer need a PCR test before their flight. The directive came into force on Saturday February 26, 2022....

www.businesstraveller.com

Time Out Global

UPDATE: Thailand to ease Test & Go requirement to one RT-PCR test from March 1

Thailand has updated regulations for Test & Go, the quarantine-exempt program that allows fully vaccinated international tourists to enter the kingdom. From now, travelers will now only need to take one RT-PCR test on the first day at an approved SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotel or an alternative quarantine facility where they need to wait inside the room until the test result arrives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Roche expands COVID-19 PCR test portfolio to cobas 5800 System

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) expanded the COVID-19 PCR portfolio to the cobas 5800 System, a recently launched molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. These include cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative and cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B tests. The company said the new compact cobas 5800 System broadens access for healthcare...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
