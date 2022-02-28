Black Women Entrepreneurs: It’s Time to Make History

The LA Sparks sisters praised Black women for being "the blueprint" for streetwear. I stepped into a cool air-conditioned dressing room trailer, only to be greeted by melanin and the smiles of four gorgeous Black women. During Super Bowl LVI weekend, adidas hosted a pep rally at Audubon Middle School in partnership with PENSOLE and the Iovine and Young Academy, founded by Beats co-founders Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. While prepping for their outdoor appearance at the middle school pep rally, two Black women were sitting pretty side by side in their adidas kicks, baby hairs laid, and eyebrows slayed – it was truly an on-camera sight to see. Knowing that we were all in attendance to celebrate the “Wood U” workshops’ mission to empower young kids to pursue a career in design, I absolutely knew that I had to chop it up with these ladies about their personal style and relationship with fashion.

