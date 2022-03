The U.S. Supreme Court is once again taking on the simmering conflict between laws banning discrimination against same-sex couples and religious adherents. The court on Tuesday agreed to review a case brought by Lorie Smith, a prospective web designer who wants to start a wedding website business but has not done so because Colorado law bars discriminating against same-sex couples in public services, and she believes that providing her work for same-sex couples would conflict with God's will.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO