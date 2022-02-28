The New Normal: What's next for mask mandates in schools? News 12 discusses with NY Gov. Hochul.

Masks are coming off across the tri-state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this weekend that the indoor mask mandate will end in schools Wednesday.

Masks are optional in Connecticut starting today.

And next Monday, March 7, masks can come off in New Jersey.

In all states, individual school districts can decide if they want to continue requiring masks.

News 12's Rich Barrabi spoke with Hochul about mask mandates in New York.