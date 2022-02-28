ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Normal: What's next for mask mandates in schools? News 12 discusses with NY Gov. Hochul.

By News 12 Staff
Masks are coming off across the tri-state.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this weekend that the indoor mask mandate will end in schools Wednesday.

Masks are optional in Connecticut starting today.

And next Monday, March 7, masks can come off in New Jersey.

In all states, individual school districts can decide if they want to continue requiring masks.

News 12's Rich Barrabi spoke with Hochul about mask mandates in New York.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

