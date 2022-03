Ole Miss has moved up in this week's D1Baseball Top 25 after knocking off Arkansas State and sweeping Virginia Commonwealth in last week's action. The Rebels come in this week at No. 2 in the country, swapping places with Arkansas who is now at No. 3. Ole Miss is one of five SEC teams in the top 10 of this week's poll, and the rest of the assortment is as follows.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO