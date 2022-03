IPFS is the common standard used to store assets in a global, distributed manner. Files can be "pinned" to the public IPFS DHT (distributed hash table) to let other nodes on the network know which hosts are storing which files. This has surfaced a number of issues regarding the storage and and persistence of data / NFTs. Most IPFS pinning providers use Amazon S3 and other centralized object storage services under the hood. Files that are pinned onto IPFS using Filebase are actually being stored on Sia, one of the leading decentralized storage networks, at 1/10th of the cost of existing services.

