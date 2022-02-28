ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A Simple Model Predicts Household Lead Exposure Risk

By Alexandra K. Scammell
Eos
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it is a naturally occurring metal, lead can be toxic to humans, especially children. Since 1978, lead has been phased out of many products in the United States (including paint and gasoline), but its remnants can still be found in soil, paint in older homes, and household dust....

eos.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers model COVID-19 disease progression and identify risk factors

A Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) team has developed a comprehensive dynamic model of COVID-19 disease progression in hospitalized patients, finding that risk factors for complications from the disease are dependent on the patient's disease state. Using a machine learning algorithm on a dataset of electronic health records (EHRs) from...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Press

Model Predicts Impact of Food Choices on Life Expectancy

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults who are willing to ditch the typical Western diet may gain a decade or more in life expectancy (LE), according to a study published online Feb. 8 in PLOS Medicine. Lars T. Fadnes, Ph.D., from the University of Bergen in Norway,...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Dustsafe
Interesting Engineering

The Netherlands uncovered a new HIV variant. And it's more contagious

The variant increases the number of HIV virus particles in infected people’s blood. Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library. The HIV-1 virus affects more than 37 million individuals globally and has resulted in 36 million fatalities to date, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic can attest, viruses mutate and these mutations can have a huge impact on the virus's transmissibility and risks, making things harder for the masses. And now, this is the case we're up against, as scientists have discovered a new and very virulent HIV strain in the Netherlands.
WORLD
Nature.com

An early prediction model for chronic kidney disease

Based on the high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in recent years, a better early prediction model for identifying high-risk individuals before end-stage renal failure (ESRD) occurs is needed. We conducted a nested case"“control study in 348 subjects (116 cases and 232 controls) from the "Tianjin Medical University Chronic Diseases Cohort". All subjects did not have CKD at baseline, and they were followed up for 5Â years until August 2018. Using multivariate Cox regression analysis, we found five nongenetic risk factors associated with CKD risks. Logistic regression was performed to select single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) from which we obtained from GWAS analysis of the UK Biobank and other databases. We used a logistic regression model and natural logarithm OR value weighting to establish CKD genetic/nongenetic risk prediction models. In addition, the final comprehensive prediction model is the arithmetic sum of the two optimal models. The AUC of the prediction model reached 0.894, while the sensitivity was 0.827, and the specificity was 0.801. We found that age, diabetes, and normal high values of urea nitrogen, TGF-Î², and ADMA were independent risk factors for CKD. A comprehensive prediction model was also established, which may help identify individuals who are most likely to develop CKD early.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Housing
Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

A new model system aiming to illuminate the fundamentals of aging

Huge amounts of time and money have been devoted to finding treatments for diseases that become more common as we age, like cancer and Alzheimer's. However, Leonid Peshkin, a lecturer in systems biology in the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School, is among a growing number of scientists who view such diseases as symptoms of a bigger and more universal process: Aging itself.
SCIENCE
NBC News

How to fight the next new Covid variant after omicron? Plan for it now

There’s an old adage in public health about a village by a river. Every few days, the story goes, villagers hear cries for help coming from the river and pull out people who are drowning. This cycle repeats itself, over and over. The village builds floats; it trains search and rescue teams. But as time passes, people continue to drown, and it feels like an impossible battle to win. Some people in the village start to say, “We should just let them drown.” Arguments ensue, until one day they realize the drowning people are all coming from rapids upstream. When villagers put up a sign warning boaters about the rapids, boats stop capsizing — and drowning passengers stop drifting down into the village.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bismarck Tribune

Model Using Routine Clinical Data May Predict Pancreatic Cancer Risk

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A model using routine clinical information can predict pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) following diagnosis of impaired fasting glucose (IFG), according to a study published in the January issue of the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Ben Boursi, M.D., from the Sheba Medical...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

N95 Masks for COVID-19 Can Be Safely Decontaminated Up to 25 Times

Findings can help ease supply constraints. N95 respirators are commonly used in hospitals worldwide to protect healthcare personnel from infectious pathogens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities have experienced shortages of the respirators, forcing personnel to re-use them or resort to less protective masking alternatives. In keeping with guidance from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsnet5

Bald eagle population growth rate limited by chronic lead exposure

America's national bird is dealing with a toxic problem. Research published in mid-February indicates 46% of bald eagles have signs of chronic lead exposure. Prolonged exposure can be deadly. "You're going to see a very depressed bird" if you encounter a bald eagle with lead poisoning, according to Victoria Hall,...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Are Earth System and Climate Models?

Earth system models and climate models are a complex integration of environmental variables used for understanding our planet. Earth system models simulate how chemistry, biology, and physical forces work together. These models are similar to but much more comprehensive than global climate models. To understand Earth system models, it helps...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy